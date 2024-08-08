Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
17257 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
15902 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
