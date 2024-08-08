2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) AU53 (1)