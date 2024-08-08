Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split

Obverse 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." / "М. НОВА." The date is split - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" "САМОД." / "М. НОВА." The date is split - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. "САМОД." / "М. НОВА.". The date is split. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
17257 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
15902 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 2 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search