Russia Period: 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1723
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
32997 $
Price in auction currency 2550000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
49542 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
