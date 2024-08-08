Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1723
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
32997 $
Price in auction currency 2550000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
49542 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - December 12, 2008
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

