2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1723 "Portrait in antique armour". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)