Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4733 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
