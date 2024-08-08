2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

