Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath

Obverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" With ribbons by the wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" With ribbons by the wreath - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". With ribbons by the wreath. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4733 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

