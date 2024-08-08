2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". The date is split (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". The date is split. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

