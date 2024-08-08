Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". The date is split (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОД". The date is split
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1720
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". The date is split. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14751 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
11973 $
Price in auction currency 760318 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search