Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". The date is split (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОД". The date is split

Obverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД" The date is split - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОД" The date is split - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОД". The date is split. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 46,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
14751 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
11973 $
Price in auction currency 760318 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Baldwin's - September 27, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2010
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

