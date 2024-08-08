2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition AU (8) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) Service NGC (2)