Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a branch on chest
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
13129 $
Price in auction currency 825000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
6722 $
Price in auction currency 437960 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2006
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
