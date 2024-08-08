Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a branch on chest

Obverse 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" Without a branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" Without a branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Without a branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
13129 $
Price in auction currency 825000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
6722 $
Price in auction currency 437960 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date May 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2006
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

