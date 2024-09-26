Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1722

Golden coins

Obverse 2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats
Reverse 2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats
2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats Without a branch on chest
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats
Reverse 2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats
2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats The branch on chest
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats
Reverse 2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats
2 Roubles 1722 Portrait in lats Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 2
