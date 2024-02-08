Pattern 2 Roubles 1722. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (22) AU (11) XF (10) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (5) RNGA (2) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (5)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

Alexander (9)

AURORA (1)

Christie's (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (1)

Superior Galleries (1)

UBS (1)

Westfälische (1)