Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Roubles 1722. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 49,9 g
  • Diameter 49 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
25200 $
Price in auction currency 25200 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
19028 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

