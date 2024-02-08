Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Roubles 1722. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 49,9 g
- Diameter 49 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
25200 $
Price in auction currency 25200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
19028 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******

Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

