Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RedSquare (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

