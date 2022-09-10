Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 НД (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 with mark НД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I
Сondition
- All companies
- RedSquare (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search