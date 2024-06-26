Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨКB (1722)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 43576 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
