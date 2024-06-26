Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨКB (1722)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 43576 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - October 8, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date October 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКB (1722) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

