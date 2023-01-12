Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1722. With a ribbon of orders (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a ribbon of orders

Obverse Rouble 1722 With a ribbon of orders - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1722 With a ribbon of orders - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . With a ribbon of orders. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction AURORA - April 10, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

