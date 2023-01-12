Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1722. With a ribbon of orders (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a ribbon of orders
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . With a ribbon of orders. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
