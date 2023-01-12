Rouble 1722. With a ribbon of orders (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . With a ribbon of orders. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,550,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (9) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)