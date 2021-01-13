Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1722. Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8045 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 76578 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
