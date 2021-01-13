Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1722. Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees

Obverse Rouble 1722 Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1722 Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8045 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 76578 RUB
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
1472 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

