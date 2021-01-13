Rouble 1722. Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8045 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (8) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (3) VF30 (3)