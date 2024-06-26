Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads". Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
2952 $
Price in auction currency 183872 RUB
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Search