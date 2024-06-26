Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads". Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RND (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
2952 $
Price in auction currency 183872 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1722 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search