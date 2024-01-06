Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1722 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1722 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1722 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5038 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1722 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
3144 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

