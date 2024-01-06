Rouble 1722 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5038 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

