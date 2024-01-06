Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1722 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5038 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
3144 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
