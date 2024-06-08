Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1722. Small monogram (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small monogram
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . Small monogram. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11230 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2478 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
