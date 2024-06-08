Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1722. Small monogram (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small monogram

Obverse Rouble 1722 Small monogram - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1722 Small monogram - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . Small monogram. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11230 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2478 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

