Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

