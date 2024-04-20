Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (33)
- RedSquare (7)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search