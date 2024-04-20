Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (33)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

