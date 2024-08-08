Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search