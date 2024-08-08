2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

