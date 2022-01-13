Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1722. "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ"

Obverse Rouble 1722 "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1722 "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1875 $
Price in auction currency 1875 USD
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1722 at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1722 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search