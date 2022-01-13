Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1722. "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1722 . "ВСЕРОССИIСКИ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1875 $
Price in auction currency 1875 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
