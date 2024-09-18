Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 (Russia, Peter I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 49,9 g
  • Diameter 49 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

