Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Roubles 1722 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 49,9 g
- Diameter 49 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
