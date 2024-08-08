Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". The branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The branch on chest

Obverse 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" The branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" The branch on chest - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". The branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 4,400,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (3)
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47823 $
Price in auction currency 4400000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12548 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1722 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 2 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search