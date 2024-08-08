Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". The branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The branch on chest
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1722
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats". The branch on chest. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 4,400,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47823 $
Price in auction currency 4400000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12548 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1722 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
