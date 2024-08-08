Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1720
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54291 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
