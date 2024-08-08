Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ"

Obverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats". "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54291 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1720 "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

