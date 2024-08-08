Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ"

Obverse 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" The head is small "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" The head is small "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,781)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16283 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
91377 $
Price in auction currency 6500000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

