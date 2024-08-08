2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

