Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1718 L "Portrait in lats". The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ"
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,781)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure gold (0,1029 oz) 3,2021 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats" with mark L. The head is small. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦ". This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16283 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
91377 $
Price in auction currency 6500000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search