Golden coins Chervonetz (Ducat) of Peter I - Russia
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1701-1703
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1706
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨS (1706) Un 0 1҂АΨS (1706) Silver Un 0 0҂АΨS (1706) Restrike. Silver R2 0 21҂АΨS (1706) Restrike. Copper R4 0 0
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1707
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L R4 0 1
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710-1714
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1710 L-L G The head is large R3 0 21710 L-L The head is small R3 0 1no date (1710) L-L The head is small Un 0 01711 R3 0 111712 D-L G The head is large R2 0 11712 D-L G The head is average R2 0 91712 D-L G The head is small R3 0 01712 D-L Buckle on the cloak R2 0 41712 D-L No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription R2 0 71712 D-L No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription R2 0 31713 D-L G R3 0 01713 D-L R2 0 91714 3 R4 0 11714 R3 0 7
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716Latin inscription
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1716 Date "1Г16" R2 0 61716 R2 0 81716 In a fur coat with a buckle R3 0 2
