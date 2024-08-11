Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Golden coins Chervonetz (Ducat) of Peter I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1701-1703

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨА (1701) Wreath with ribbons Un 0 0҂АΨА (1701) Wreath without ribbons R3 0 8҂АΨΒ (1702) Un 0 0҂АΨΓ (1703) The head is bigger. "САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" Un 0 0҂АΨΓ (1703) The head is smaller. "ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" R3 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1706

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨS (1706) Un 0 1҂АΨS (1706) Silver Un 0 0҂АΨS (1706) Restrike. Silver R2 0 21҂АΨS (1706) Restrike. Copper R4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1707

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨЗ (1707) IL-L R4 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710-1714

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1710 L-L G The head is large R3 0 21710 L-L The head is small R3 0 1no date (1710) L-L The head is small Un 0 01711 R3 0 111712 D-L G The head is large R2 0 11712 D-L G The head is average R2 0 91712 D-L G The head is small R3 0 01712 D-L Buckle on the cloak R2 0 41712 D-L No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription R2 0 71712 D-L No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription R2 0 31713 D-L G R3 0 01713 D-L R2 0 91714 3 R4 0 11714 R3 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1716

Latin inscription
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1716 Date "1Г16" R2 0 61716 R2 0 81716 In a fur coat with a buckle R3 0 2
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I All Russian coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search