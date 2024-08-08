Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) no date (1710) L-L. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The head is small
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year no date (1710)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search