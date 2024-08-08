Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701). Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Wreath without ribbons
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) . Wreath without ribbons. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6872 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Künker (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
75538 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
128687 $
Price in auction currency 95000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search