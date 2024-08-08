Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701). Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) . Wreath without ribbons. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6872 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6) Condition (slab) VF30 (2)