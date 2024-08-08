Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701). Wreath without ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Wreath without ribbons

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) Wreath without ribbons - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) Wreath without ribbons - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1081 oz) 3,3624 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) . Wreath without ribbons. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6872 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
75538 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
128687 $
Price in auction currency 95000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

