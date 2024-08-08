Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G. The head is large (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L G. The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 9,000,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)