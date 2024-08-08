Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G. The head is large (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The head is large
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,98)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L G. The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 9,000,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (1)
