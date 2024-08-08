Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G. The head is large (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The head is large

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is large - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is large - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L G. The head is large. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 9,000,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2014.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

