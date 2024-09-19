Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1712

Golden coins

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is large
Average price 230000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is average
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is small
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L Buckle on the cloak
Average price 100000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription
Average price 66000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L
Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription
Average price 190000 $
Sales
0 3
