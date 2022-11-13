Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
