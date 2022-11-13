Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

