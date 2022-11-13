Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ" The eagle has a wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ" The eagle has a wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". The eagle has a wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30386 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

