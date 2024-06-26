Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1712 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
