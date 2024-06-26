Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 350. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

