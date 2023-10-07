Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1210 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
