Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННIКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (8)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1210 EUR
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - September 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

