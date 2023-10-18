Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

Сondition VF (14) F (5) Condition (slab) VF35 (3) VF20 (1)