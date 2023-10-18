Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
