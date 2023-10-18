Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 8,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2019.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1712 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

