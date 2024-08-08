Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L No buckle on the cloak The head does not share the inscription - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L No buckle on the cloak The head does not share the inscription - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Frühwald - September 15, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
87915 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

