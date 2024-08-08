Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
87915 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
