Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head does not share the inscription. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 110,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1)