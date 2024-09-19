Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛТЫ / НЪНИКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛТЫ / НЪНИКЪ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛТЫ / НЪНИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛТЫ / НЪНИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1712 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Altyn (3 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search