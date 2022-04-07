1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6017 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) VF30 (4) BN (2) Service RNGA (2)