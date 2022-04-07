Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6017 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search