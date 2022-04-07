Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6017 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 10, 2006.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date March 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

