Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,86)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (6)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
