Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

Obverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,86)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2016
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 10, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

