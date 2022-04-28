Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1)