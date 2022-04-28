Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search