Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1689 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search