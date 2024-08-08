Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G. The head is average (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The head is average

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is average - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G The head is average - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L G. The head is average. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 145,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65948 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Morton & Eden - June 27, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
98828 $
Price in auction currency 75000 GBP
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

