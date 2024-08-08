Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G. The head is average (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L G. The head is average. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 145,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (2)