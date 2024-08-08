Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L G. The head is average (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The head is average
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,98)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L G. The head is average. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 145,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65948 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
98828 $
Price in auction currency 75000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
