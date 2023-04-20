Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date under the eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

