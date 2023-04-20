Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date under the eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date under the eagle

Obverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Date under the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Date under the eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,86)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2004 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1712 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search