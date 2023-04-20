Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date under the eagle (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date under the eagle
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,86)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date under the eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2004 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
