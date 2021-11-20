Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6018 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) F15 (1)