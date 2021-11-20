Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6018 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
