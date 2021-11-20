Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / НЪНИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6018 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1185 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

