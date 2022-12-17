Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date on the right (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date on the right. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)