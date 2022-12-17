Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date on the right (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date on the right
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,86)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date on the right. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service

- Holmasto (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7478 $
Price in auction currency 7057 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7071 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
