Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date on the right (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date on the right

Obverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Date on the right - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Date on the right - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,86)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Date on the right. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7478 $
Price in auction currency 7057 EUR
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7071 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

