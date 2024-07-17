Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 19 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 950. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1712 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
