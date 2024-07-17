Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 19 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 950. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1712 "ВСЕЯ РОССIИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЪ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1712 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search