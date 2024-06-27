Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
