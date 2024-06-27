1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (61) XF (65) VF (34) F (6) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (10) AU55 (9) AU53 (8) AU50 (9) XF45 (9) XF40 (12) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (12) BN (33) Service NGC (20) ННР (7) CGC (1) RNGA (17) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

AURORA (12)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (14)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (7)

Künker (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (3)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (66)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (26)

Russiancoin (10)

SINCONA (3)

Stephen Album (1)