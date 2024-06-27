Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (12)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (66)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (26)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) БК at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1712 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search