Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: No buckle on the cloak
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6130 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7014 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
