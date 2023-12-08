Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: No buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6130 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7014 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1532 $
Price in auction currency 1501 EUR
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

