Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6130 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (15) F (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) F12 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)

