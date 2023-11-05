Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1712 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

