Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

