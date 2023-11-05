Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨΒI (1712) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
