Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК" (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)