Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК"
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search