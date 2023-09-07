Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / НЪЬК". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1712 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Altyn (3 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search