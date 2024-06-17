Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
