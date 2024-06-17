Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨΒI (1712)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨΒI (1712) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
