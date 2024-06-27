Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
14691 $
Price in auction currency 1311137 RUB
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4877 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******


