Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (10)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Empire (15)
- Gorny & Mosch (21)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (21)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- SINCONA (6)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
14691 $
Price in auction currency 1311137 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4877 $
Price in auction currency 4500 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search