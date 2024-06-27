Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (11) XF (65) VF (80) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (12) XF40 (14) VF35 (10) VF30 (4) VF25 (5) VF20 (2) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (1) RNGA (10) NGC (4)

