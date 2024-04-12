Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1728 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search