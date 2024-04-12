Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712. "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 . "АЛmЫ / ННИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1184 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1728 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1712 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price

