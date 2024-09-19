Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)