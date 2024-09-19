Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,86)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 21764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina 1712 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
