Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L Buckle on the cloak - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L Buckle on the cloak - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. Buckle on the cloak. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 6,100,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
66000 $
Price in auction currency 66000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
37546 $
Price in auction currency 37000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

