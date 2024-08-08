Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. Buckle on the cloak. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 6,100,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service RNGA (1)