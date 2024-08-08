Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,98)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1712
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. Buckle on the cloak. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 6,100,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
66000 $
Price in auction currency 66000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
37546 $
Price in auction currency 37000 CHF
