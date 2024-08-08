Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L No buckle on the cloak The head divides the inscription - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L No buckle on the cloak The head divides the inscription - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,1093 oz) 3,4006 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1712
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
111437 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
260000 $
Price in auction currency 260000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

