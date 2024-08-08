Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
111437 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
260000 $
Price in auction currency 260000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
