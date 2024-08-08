Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1712 with mark D-L. No buckle on the cloak. The head divides the inscription. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) Service RNGA (1)